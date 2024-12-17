'I'm Not Good Enough': Prithvi Shaw Shares Emotional Post After Being Dropped From Mumbai Squad

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has expressed his disappointment and frustration after being axed from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 25-year-old opening batter took to social media to share an emotional post, questioning his own abilities and seeking divine intervention.

Prithvi Shaw shares emotional post after being dropped

Prithvi Shaw's omission from the Mumbai squad comes as a significant setback, especially considering his impressive domestic record. In 65 innings, he has scored 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 and a strike rate of 126. Despite these impressive numbers, Shaw was not picked in the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Tell me god, what more do I have to see..if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough...but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe in me still...cause I will come back for sure.. OM SAI RAM.." Prithvi Shaw said.

Prithvi Shaw's disappointing form continued in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru, where he managed a mere 10 runs. This lackluster performance was a fitting culmination to a tournament where Shaw struggled to make an impact, scoring just 197 runs in 9 matches.

Prithvi Shaw's struggles extended beyond the domestic arena, as he went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This snub by franchises at the IPL 2025 auction has raised concerns about Shaw's current form and his ability to perform at the highest level.