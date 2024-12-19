'No Doubt About It': R. Ashwin's Father Cites Possibility Of Humiliation Behind His Son's Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the entire cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement suddenly after the IND vs AUS third Test match that was played in Brisbane. The Gabba Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was severely affected by rain and it ended in a draw. Both the teams pushed for a result really hard, but the persistent rains in Brisbane forced the match to be called off. But all the drama in and around Brisbane was soon overshadowed by R. Ashwin's sudden retirement decision announcement.

Ravichandran Ashwin's last appearance for the Indian team was the Pink Ball Test match that was played in the Adelaide Oval. Ashwin bowed out of international cricket with 537 Test wickets. Ashwin also is the second highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game. But what has been raising many eyebrows is the fact that how abrupt Ashwin's decision to retire was.

Ashwin's Father Breaks Silence On His Son's Retirement

A lot is being spoken about Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. Many believe that the ace India spinner might've been hurt with some unspoken things going around in the Indian camp. There are also speculations that state that the Indian team management was looking beyond Ashwin and the writing on the wall was very clear of him. Just a day after the Indian stalwart retired, his father broke his silence on everything that has unfolded up until now.

'I too came to know about it at the very last minute. I don't really know what was going on his mind. But the manner in which he gave his retirement, one part I was happy, another part not that much because he should've continued. There could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation', said R. Ashwin's father as quoted by News 18.

Boxing-Day Challenge Awaits Team India