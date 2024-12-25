Published 19:49 IST, December 25th 2024
R. Ashwin's Former India Teammate's Father Sentenced To 7 Years In Embezzlement Case
Former cricketer Naman Ojha's father was among the four culprits who have been sentenced for embezzling INR 1.25 crore at the Bank of Maharashtra branch
Former India cricketer Naman Ojha's father has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment after he was found guilty for his involvement in a case of embezzlement. Ojha had made his India debut with the legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Naman's father Vinay Ojha was apparently among the four members who met the same fate for embezzling INR 1.25 crore at the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.
Ojha's Father Imprisoned And Slapped With A Fine
Several reports claim that the police had filed the case against six individuals and the verdict was given on December 24, 2024. According to the shocking news, Naman's father Vinay was the branch manager during the time of the embezzlement. The cricketer's father has also been slapped with a fine of INR INR 7 lakhs apart from his prison sentence. The mastermind of this entire plan, Abhishek Ratnam has been fined INR 10 lakh and has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.
'Abhishek Ratnam and Vinay Ojha, through agents, opened fake accounts and embezzled ₹1.25 crore', said advocate Vishal Kodale. Dhanraj Pawar and Lakhan Hingwe were the other two parties involved and have now been imprisoned for seven years and have been asked to pay a fine of INR 7 lakh. The other two people involved in the entire matter, bank cashier Dinanath Rathore passed away and Nilesh Chatore, a trainee branch manager has been acquitted.
Naman Ojha's Cricketing Career In Numbers
Despite having all the talent with the bat and the keeping gloves, Naman Ojha's career never really took off as far as international cricket is concerned. Now, many might argue that he was born in the same era as India's legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and this has done him more harm than good. Ojha just played one ODI, one Test and two T20Is for the Indian team. He did feature in 113 IPL matches and scored 1554 at an average of 20.72 and with a strike rate of 118.35. The wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement in 2021
