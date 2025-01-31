'His Rhythm Went Awry': R Ashwin Shares How Kohli’s Advice Disrupted Akash Deep’s Flow In The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series

The Border Gavaskar Trophy Series saw India suffering a drastic fall against Australia as they failed to win the series. India's struggles were evident as they heavily faltered with the bat. R Ashwin recently spoke about one of the incidents which happened during the series which involved Akash Deep and how his bowling momentum was disrupted due to Virat Kohli's guidance.

R Ashwin Recalls Incident When Virat Kohli Distorted Akash Deep's Momentum

Recently retired India cricketer R Ashwin recalled the India-Australia Test match at The Gabba, which ended up being a draw after the visitors avoided a follow-on. He spoke about Akash Deep's spell as he was doing well during the play, and that is when Virat Kohli jogged towards him to give him some advice, but that did not work.

"In the recently concluded Test series. Akash Deep was bowling a fabulous spell at The Gabba. He was probably bowling the best at The Gabba, Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) wasn't. He was going through a wonderful spell of 3-4 overs. I was watching the game from outside. No offence. I saw Virat (Kohli) run up to him and said 'Seedha daalo yaar (bowl straight buddy)' and immeditely out came a fielder and he went to leg gully. Akash Deep bowled on the body and a couple of balls down the leg side, got flicked, got pulled, and his rhythm went awry," R Ashwin said during an event.

Ashwin Urges Players To Not Disrupt A Bowler's Flow

Further in his appearance, R Ashwin discussed how hard it is for a bowler to change his length in the middle of a spell. He also advised against disturbing a bowler who is having a good run during the play.