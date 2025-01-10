'It Is Very Unfair': R. Ashwin Snubs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Picks Star India Batter Who He Feels Has The Best Defence

Team India is currently going through one of its most testing periods that nobody saw coming. The team is currently in a transitional phase, as far as Test cricket is concerned and to make matters worse, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not firing to the best of their capabilities. India recently suffered a 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The final score could've easily read 4-1 or 3-2, if the Brisbane Test match had not ended in a draw.

The intent and the technique of the batters is being repeatedly questioned. The Indian bowlers did try to step up in Australia, but it was a collective batting failure that let the team down. The Indian batters are in dire need to perform, but their next Test assignment comes in June against England, in England. Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and who he feels has the best defence in the Indian team.

Ravichandran Ashwin Lavishes Praise On Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant faced severe criticism for his poor shot selection in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. But in the hindsight, Pant has been India's biggest matchwinner in the longest format of the game in overseas conditions. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Pant can score a hundred in every game if he realizes his full potential.

'We must realise that Rishabh Pant rarely gets out playing a defence. He's got one of the best defences in world cricket. Defence has become a challenging aspect, he has the best defence with a soft hand. I will change my name if someone can show me Pant getting out while defending 10 times. The point is finding that middle game. If he combines all of it, he will score 100 runs every game. He has to find that middle game', said Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Decoding Rishabh Pant's BGT 2024 Performance