  • 'Railings SHAKING, Too DANGEROUS': VIRAL Video Exposes PCB Chief's Lie Over Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Published 11:45 IST, February 1st 2025

'Railings SHAKING, Too DANGEROUS': VIRAL Video Exposes PCB Chief's Lie Over Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Amid much speculation over the status of the venues in Pakistan for the CT 2025, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Gaddafi stadium to check the lights.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gaddafi stadium far from ready | Image: Source: @_FaridKhan

Amid much speculation over the status of the venues in Pakistan for the CT 2025, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Gaddafi stadium to check the lights. While he took stock of the lights, he also randomly started checking a railing. The clip that is going viral shows Naqvi checking the railing and the railing shaking. Surely, that is not a pretty sight. Fans took to social media to comment on it. Most fans reckon the stadium is not ready, while others are happy to live in a delusion. As per multiple reports, the iconic stadium will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on February 7. Here is the clip that has gone viral: 

ALSO READ: WATCH | PCB's BIZARRE Way to Prevent Invaders at Gaddafi is LAUGHABLE

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the PCB has urged ICC for an extension of the deadline for the stadiums to be ready. The event is set to start on February 19, while India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly-anticipated encounter on February 23 at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai. 

ALSO READ: 'NO Friendly Talks': Moin's Warning PAK Players Ahead of CT Tie vs IND

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim

Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece. A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), "for branding and other stuff on February 11" after Pakistan's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Updated 11:49 IST, February 1st 2025

