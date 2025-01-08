Ravi Ashwin's Retirement, Virat Kohli's Form Top Agenda When Ajit Agarkar Meets Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir For BGT Review

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to meet Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir to review India's shambolic performance in Australia. Reports suggest Ravi Ashwin's sudden retirement and Virat Kohli 's form would be top of the agenda at the meeting. As per HT, a lot of formal and informal meetings would happen in the next few days where Agarkar would have others of the BCCI alongside him.

‘Rohit’s free fall in form’

"The Australian tour, which immediately followed the 0-3 rout at home to New Zealand, was expected to decide the fate of many senior players. The 3-1 loss shut the door on India’s WTC final hopes, which is seen as a big setback. Off-spinner R Ashwin’s mid-tour retirement and return home, murmurs of team discontent on tour, Rohit’s free fall in form that resulted in his sitting out the final Test at Sydney and the prolonged lean run of Virat Kohli has left Indian cricket faced with several searching questions. All these are likely to be addressed in a number of formal and informal meetings among selectors and the administrators in the coming days," read the report on HT.

