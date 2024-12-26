Search icon
  • 'You Don't Want To See That': Ravi Shastri SLAMS Virat Kohli For Bullying Sam Konstas On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test At MCG

Published 16:06 IST, December 26th 2024

'You Don't Want To See That': Ravi Shastri SLAMS Virat Kohli For Bullying Sam Konstas On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test At MCG

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri slammed Virat Kohli following the India batter's incident with debutant Sam Konstas.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Ravi Shastri Slams Virat Kohli | Image: PTI and AP

As India and Australia locked horns on the first day of the fourth test, things got a bit too heated leading to a physical altercation between former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Aussie debutant Sam Konstas. Early on during the first day of the Boxing Day test match, Virat Kohli bumped shoulders with the debutant Sam Konstas who was breathing fire on the Indian bowlers. This lead to a heated exchange between the two players and was eventually calmed down by Usman Khawaja and the umpires. 

Following the incident, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri slammed the Indian batter for his incident with the 19 year old Sam Konstas. 

Ravi Shastri Slams Virat Kohli Regarding Sam Konstas Incident

Former Indian coach and now commentator, Ravi Shastri had some stern words for Virat Kohli following the incident between the senior Indian batter and the Aussie debutant. Shastri termed the incident and Kohli's actions completely unnecessary and termed the incident as something you don't want to see. 

Read More: Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas

"It's unnecessary, totally unnecessary. You don't want to see that. Virat is a senior player, he's been captain of the side. He'll have his own explanations as regards that. But it's something you don't want to see. One person who will be watching, his eyes will be locked into the proceedings, Andy Pycroft," said Ravi Shastri about the incident. 

Sam Konstas Shines On Debut For Australia 

Sam Konstas shined on debut for Australia. He opened the innings against India in front of a packed MCG ground and scored an aggressive 60 runs off 65 balls. He also took on World's No.1 bowler Jasprit Bumrah head on and even smashed him for 18 runs in an over.  

Read More: Will Virat Kohli Get Penalised For Shoulder BUMPING Sam Konstas?

Following the incident between Konstas and Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee. 

Updated 16:06 IST, December 26th 2024

