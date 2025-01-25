'Is There Any Smog There?': Shastri, Gavaskar Poke Fun At Harry Brook After He Falls Prey To Chakravarthy's Spell Again

Team India demonstrated brilliance with the ball once more, rattling England with it. England's shot selection would come under fire as it allowed the hosts to make breakthroughs and derail the visiting team's momentum. The highlight of the night occurred when English batter Harry Brook got roasted by the on-air commentators for his comment on smog conditions in Kolkata. It happened after Varun Chakravarthy sent him packing for the second consecutive time in the ongoing T20I series.

Harry Brook Gets Roasted By Commentators After Varun Chakravarthy Scalps His Wicket For The 2nd Time

Varun Chakravarthy sent Harry Brook packing once again in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after taking him out in Kolkata, The Englishman blamed the smog conditions while in Kolkata, but Varun's mystery spell rattled him once again in Chennai. After crashing out of the match, commentators Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar quipped over Brook's comments he made at the pre-match press conference.

"You don't need the smog. Once again, it is Varun Chakravarthy. This has sneaked through, and it's crashed into the stumps," Shastri said during commentary.

Gavaskar also joined in and took a jibe as he said, “You said it, you said it. The light is clearer here. In Kolkata, there was some smog. No smog here. Had no idea where the ball was going. Harry Brook gone for 13. Chakravarthy is maybe asking, 'Is there any smog there'?”

Varun Chakravarthy stunned Harry Brook after his delivery found the gap between the batter's pad and his bat as it travelled outside off, only to turn back in and dislodge the bail of the stumps.

India Display Solid Bowling Display, Englishmen Manage To Score 165

Speaking of the match-up, Team India displayed a gorgwous bowling display, with vice-captain Axar Patel took the vital wickets of captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. The Men in Blue held England to 165 for nine wickets in the first innings of the second T20I match. While Jos Buttler had begun to look dangerous. Axar dismissed him at 45.

Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy (2/38) all bowled clean spells as England struggled to get going after falling to 26/2 in the fourth over, which rose to 77/4 in the tenth.