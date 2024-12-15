Ravindra Jadeja Furious At Mohammed Siraj For Needless Throw, Shouts In Anger - WATCH

A heated moment unfolded on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, as Ravindra Jadeja expressed his frustration with teammate Mohammed Siraj over an unnecessary throw. India did not have a good day with the ball on Sunday, which became evident as players started to show frustration on the field.

Ravindra Jadeja shouts in anger at Mohammed Siraj

The incident occurred in the 63rd over, when Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full delivery around off stump. Australian batter Travis Head pushed the ball towards point and set off for a single. Mohammed Siraj quickly got to the ball and fired in a fast throw towards the bowler's end, despite Head being comfortably safe.

Ravindra Jadeja, who stopped the ball, was visibly unhappy with Mohammed Siraj's needless throw and made his displeasure known. Siraj, realizing his mistake, immediately apologized to Jadeja. Siraj was then asked to change his position by skipper Rohit Sharma.

The second day of the Test was marked by intense competition, with India bagging seven Australian wickets. The hosts, however, managed to score at a good rate, posting 405/7 runs on the board at stumps on Day 2. Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century each, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up the bulk of wickets for India. The stage is now set for an exciting third day of play.