The WPL auction recently concluded as all of the five franchises secured the service of the players that they wanted to be playing for their franchises. The Women's Premier League auction was conducted on 15th December and was a one day affair. Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the summit clash of the Women's Premier League 2024.

Smriti Mandhana Elated With RCB's Picks In WPL Auction

As the WPL auction concluded, Indian women's cricket icon and RCB captain Smriti Mandhana provided her insights on how the auction went for her franchise. Mandhana was overjoyed by a couple of picks that her franchise made for the next season, where they will defend the WPL tiotle.

"I am really happy with the auction picks; we have got what we were looking for, making the team more dynamic and ready for all challenges and situations. I am thrilled to have Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, who have done exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, and I can’t wait to join the girls in the dressing room and give our best for the RCB fans." said, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after the conclusion of the WPL auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Team Squad For WPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assembled a balanced and strong looking side for the upcoming WPL season as they look to defend their crown.

Here is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's squad for the upcoming WPL season-