RECORD ALERT! High Scoring Boxing Day Test Between Afghanistan And Zimbabwe Breaks Several Records
The Boxing Day test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe broke several records as both teams put up an excellent performance.
Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are currently locked in a test series that is taking place in Zimbabwe. Afghanistan have travelled to the African nation to take on Zimbabwe in a long multi format series. After the conclusion of the T20I and ODI series both of which were won by Afghanistan, the two teams are currently playing a two match test series. The first test between the two countries was a record breaking event after the match ended in a draw.
Several Records Broken In AFG-ZIM First Test
The first test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe ended in a draw but it was not without it's own record breaking events. In the first innings of the match, Zimbabwe batted first and made 586 runs. Afghanistan then batted and made a colossal 699 all out.
Zimbabwe with their score of 586 broke their own previous scoring record in test. With the 586, Zimbabwe surpassed their previous record of 563/9 which they had made against West Indies in 2001.
Afghanistan too made the same record as with their colossal innings of 699, they broke their previous scoring record of 545/4 which they had also made against Zimbabwe in 2021.
Individual Brilliance On Display All Around
Individual display was on display all over the park. Afghanistan's innings were highlighted by performances by Hashmatullah Shahidi's 246 and Rahmat Shah's 234. Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai also contributed with a century of his own.
As for Zimbabwe, all-rounder Brian Bennett put up on of his best performances ever with both bat and ball. With the ball Bennett took an astonishing 5/95. He then followed it up with a 110 runs with the bat to help Zimbabwe put the 586 on the board.
