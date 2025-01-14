Published 22:54 IST, January 14th 2025
India Stumper Rishabh Pant Confirms Availability For Domestic Tournament, Set To Join Delhi Camp For Ranji Trophy
DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has announced that India Stumper Rishabh Pant has made himself available for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Rishabh Pant's flamboyance made rounds at the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. The India wicketkeeper-batter put his flamboyance on display as he hit some arduous shots with ease. However, Pant failed to recreate his Gabba heroics that had helped Team India previously win the BGT series. In order to hone his skills, Pant has made himself available for domestic cricket, as revealed by a DDCA official.
After BGT Outing, Rishabh Pant Set For Action In Ranji Trophy
DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has announced that Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made himself available for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. The match-up will take place in Rajkot from January 23, 2025. However, there is no clarity over the participation of superstar Virat Kohli. Additionally, Sharma has also clarified the status of Harshit Rana, who has been selected for the five-match T20I series against England.
"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly. About Virat Kohli we want him to play but we haven't heard from him while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable," the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma said while speaking to PTI.
Pant last played a Ranji Trophy match back in the 2017-2018 season, while Kohli last featured in a Ranji competition for Delhi back in 2012. Both the India players have been named in Delhi's probables for the remainder of the season.
Also Read: 'Can't Even Discuss Things': BCCI Official Levels Serious Allegations On Gautam Gambhir, Accuses Head Coach Of Misusing Perks
Shubman Gill Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy
Days after a poor performance in the Test series against Australia, Shubman Gill is scheduled to join Punjab for the team's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on January 23. While the Punjab team has not yet been revealed, a report in ESPNcricinfo claims that India's top-order batsman confirmed that he is available for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. Notably, another Indian opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is expected to compete for his respective state team in the domestic red-ball competition.
Gill has been under fire for his performance in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. He had scored just 93 runs from three matches in Australia at an average of 18.60, with a highest score of 31.
[With PTI Inputs]
Updated 22:54 IST, January 14th 2025