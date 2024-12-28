Search icon
  • Rishabh Pant TROLLED Brutally For 'Gift-Wrapping' His Wicket to Australia During Boxing Day Test at MCG

Published 06:55 IST, December 28th 2024

Rishabh Pant TROLLED Brutally For 'Gift-Wrapping' His Wicket to Australia During Boxing Day Test at MCG

Rishabh Pant looked absolutely comfortable in the middle till his brain-fade moment happened - he played a shot that was just not needed at that point.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Fans slam Rishabh Pant for throwing his wicket | Image: AP

Rishabh Pant looked absolutely comfortable in the middle till his brain-fade moment happened - he played a shot that was just not needed at that point. Pant tried something similar against Scott Boland off the previous ball and had failed as the ball hit his stomach. He then tried his luck at that shot one more time as Boland came round the wicket. This time Pant found a top-edge that went straight to Nathan Lyon, who was at finish third man. Pant perished for 28 off 37 balls. His innings was laced with three boundaries as well. His shot selection is being questioned as fans are ripping him apart on social space. 

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart, Hosts in Command

"Rishabh Pant started taking risk and fell to Boland, failing to deliver once again. His inconsistency leaves India without vital middle-order support in the BGT..a costly miss at a crucial moment, putting India in deep trouble," an user wrote on X. 

REACTIONS

ALSO READ: Manjrekar-Irfan Pathan Spat Turns Ugly, Following Kohli-Jaiswal Run-Out

Meanwhile, India are looking down the barrel at 243 for seven. Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar are in the middle. 

Updated 06:59 IST, December 28th 2024

