Published 13:32 IST, December 10th 2024

WATCH | Rishabh Pant Turns Babysitter at Adelaide

Young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is a bonafide star and he makes headlines with every move of his.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pant Turns Babysitter | Image: Screengrab (@rushiii_12)

Young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is a bonafide star and he makes headlines with every move of his. Even as India were humiliated by the hosts at Adelaide, Pant still found himself in the spotlight in the city. It is no secret that Pant is very good with kids, who would forget the episode with Tim Paine during the 2020-21 tour. Then Australia captain Paine called him a ‘babysitter’ and that was picked up on social media and gained traction. Pant was spotted playing with a kid and even taking a picture with the child in a video that has now gone viral. His heartwarming gesture is being loved by fans on social media. Here is the much-talked about clip. 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Makes KEY Change to His Game Ahead of 3rd Test at Gabba

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Pant got starts at Adelaide but could not carry on to get a big one. Pant notched up scores of 21 and 28 respectively in his two outings. 

India Register UNWANTED Record In Adelaide

The Indian cricket team features the likes of Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the scoreboard did not live up to their stature. With the Pink Ball darting around and making life difficult for the batters, Australia made the most of the conditions available at their disposal and dismissed all the Indian batters in both the innings. India lost 20 wickets in 81 overs facing only 486 deliveries, which also happens to be the fourth fewest in their Test history.

ALSO READ: Siraj, Head Sanctioned By ICC For Adelaide Test Confrontation

India faced the fewest deliveries (349) and lost all the twenty wickets back in the year 1952, against England. India's previous batting debacle came against Australia in 2017 where the lost all the 20 wickets after playing 444 balls. As of now the victory in Perth is being considered as a fluke as India suffered a similar kind of a feat against New Zealand this year.
 

Updated 13:42 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

