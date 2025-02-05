Search icon
  • 'Clarify Those Reports': Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Retirement With Hard-Hitting Reply Ahead Of IND vs ENG

Published 19:30 IST, February 5th 2025

Rohit Sharma broke his silence on the rumours of his retirement ahead of the India vs England first ODI match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma | Image: Screengrab from X (@BCCI)

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of forms over the course of the past year. The Indian Captain has struggled with the bat in back to back test series against New Zealand and Australia. Amidst his poor run of form, the captain had also dropped himself from the fifth test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Following a string of failures, Rohit Sharma played in a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai where too he failed to have a significant impact with the bat.

Following his poor run of form, several fans called for his retirement and even reports came out that the Indian Captain might be retiring soon. 

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Rumours

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Read More: England Announce Playing XI For IND vs ENG Series Opener

India will tune up for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19, with the three One-Day Internationals against England beginning with the first one here on Thursday.

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

Read More: India's ICC Elite Panel Umpire Nitin Menon Opts Out Of Champions Trophy

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

Rohit has been battling poor form for a while now with the batter managing only 31 runs across five innings at an abysmal average of 6.20 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

While there is no doubt that he is not looking to walk into international sunset anytime soon, there were reports that the BCCI has asked him to spell out his future plans after the Champions Trophy.  

(With PTI Inputs)

