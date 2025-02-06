Published 07:52 IST, February 6th 2025
Rohit Sharma-Gautam Gambhir Put an End to Rift Rumours With Hug in Team Hotel Ahead of 1st ODI vs England at Nagpur | WATCH
In what can be called as a positive sign ahead of the first ODI vs England in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir ended all speculations about a rift.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
In what can be called as a positive sign ahead of the first ODI vs England in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir ended all speculations about a rift with a warm hug in the team hotel on the eve of the game. In the clip going viral, you see the team entering their hotel in Nagpur from the Jamtha stadium, Rohit and Gambhir seem to be cracking jokes and enjoying each other's company. The video is being loved by fans, who feel things have been settled for the good now and that is a good sign ahead of the white-ball season, where Rohit and Gambhir will play big roles. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.
WATCH VIDEO
The Indian captain on Wednesday played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy . There has been a report lately that claims that the BCCI has asked Rohit to reveal his future plans after the Champions Trophy.
‘Not here to clarify those reports’ - Rohit on retirement rumours
"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.
"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.
Rohit in Spotlight
Rohit has faced criticism lately for his poor run of form, so the spotlight would be on him to deliver. He is the captain of the side and also one of the main batters in the side.
Updated 07:56 IST, February 6th 2025