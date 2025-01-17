Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya Train Together in Mumbai Ahead of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Squad Announcement

Ahead of the Champions Trophy squad announcement, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were spotted training together in Mumbai. Both the senior players looked extremely comfortable in each others company on Thursday night at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai as they trained under lights. Hardik was also spotted bowling to Rohit, who was happy to rock back and cut the ball. Rohit has recently faced a lot of criticism after his bat did not do the talking in Australia and India lost the series 3-1. He amassed 31 runs in three matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had to drop himself from the final Test in Sydney due to poor form. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy is set to be announced over the weekend.

BCCI LAYS 10-POINT DIKTAT FOLLOWING BGT LOSS

Playing domestic cricket is mandatory. There will now be a restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.