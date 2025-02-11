Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Huge Record, Need 13 Runs To Get Past Sachin Tendulkar In Exclusive Club

Rohit Sharma looked in solid touch against England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The Indian captain ended his prolonged drought with a brilliant century against the Three Lions.

Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Huge Record

Rohit's return to form will be a massive breather for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy . The 37-year-old became the second-fastest player to reach 7000 ODI runs. He is on the verge of another record as he just needs 11 runs in the 3rd IND vs ENG ODI to enter an exclusive list. Rohit could surpass Sachin Tendulkar to be the second fastest batter to score 11000 runs in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli currently leads the list as the former Indian captain took just 222 innings to achieve this feat.

Rohit currently has accumulated 10,987 runs in 267 matches while second-placed Tendulkar needed 276 innings to breach the 11000 run barrier. Rohit could also be the third Indian batter to hit 50 international hundreds if he manages to score another century in the third match.

India To Start Their Champions Trophy Campaign On February 20

India have already wrapped up the series and will be eager to avoid any upsets before the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit will lead India in the marquee ICC event and the ‘Men In Blue’ can definitely be considered as one of the favourites for the title. India will play all their matches in Dubai and will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23.