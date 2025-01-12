Rohit Sharma Sets The Record Straight With BCCI After BGT 2024 Debacle, IND Unlikely To Get New Test Captain: REPORT

Team India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series debacle has sparked a lot of speculations regarding the team's leadership and its future, as far as the longest format of the game is concerned. India not only lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia by 3-1 but also lost a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Rohit Sharma opted to sit out of the Sydney Test match courtesy of his lean patch with the bat. Many believed that Rohit had played his last Test match for India, but that is not the case maybe.

India's World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign is done and dusted. They kickstart the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a five-match Test series against England, in England. Fans and experts believe that it is time for the Indian team to have a new leader and Jasprit Bumrah in many ways is being perceived as Rohit Sharma's successor, atleast in Test cricket. India won only one match in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and that came under Bumrah's leadership.

Rohit Sharma Expresses To Continue As India's Test Captain: Report

While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on, there were murmurs about a possible rift in the Indian dressing room. It was also speculated that Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir weren't getting along and that was affecting the team. BCCI Officials, alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir met in Mumbai on January 11, 2025 to discuss the happenings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India have lost six out of their last eight Test matches including a whitewash at home. According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, Rohit Sharma has decided to continue as the Indian Test and ODI skipper till the time the selectors pick his successor. It is also believed that Sharma has decided to give his full support to player who is picked by the selectors to lead India in due course of time.

Rohit Likely To Be Left Out For England Series

India surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade following the 1-3 loss to Australia. The team was also knocked out of the World Test Championship final in June this year due to the defeat in the five-match series. It is understood that with an important ODI tournament like the Champions Trophy scheduled in another six weeks' time, any immediate reaction would have a negative impact on the team as well as the support staff.

Rohit, who drew considerable flak for his underwhelming batting performance in Australia, is also the national ODI captain. The team will get a break only after the Champions Trophy, which concludes on March 9, and the players will then be seen in the colours of their respective IPL franchises after that. India's next big Test assignment is a five-match series against England in June. Speculation is swirling that the 37-year-old Rohit will not be selected for that series. Virat Kohli's future is also under the scanner although it is believed that he is in a slightly better position as of now.