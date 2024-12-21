Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Rohit Sharma Should Open': Ex-BCCI Selector Wants Team India Skipper To Return In The Opening Spot

Published 21:59 IST, December 21st 2024

'Rohit Sharma Should Open': Ex-BCCI Selector Wants Team India Skipper To Return In The Opening Spot

Rohit Sharma has been hailed as a talented batter by a former BCCI selector. He also stated that the Indian captain ought to lead the team into the innings.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma walks off the field after the toss prior to the start of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. Ahead of the boxing day test match, a former BCCI selector believes that Rohit Sharma should return to the opening spot in the upcoming Test match in Melbourne.

Ex-BCCI Head Selector Wants To See Rohit Sharma Back In the Opening Spot

Former BCCI Selector Chetan Sharma has praised India skipper Rohit Sharma and determined him as a talented batter who can ease the pressure and that he should open the innings for Team India.

"I believe Rohit Sharma should open the innings. He is a very good batsman and will help the middle order perform better by putting pressure on the Australian bowlers," Chetan Sharma said as per ANI.

Rohit Sharma bats during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma has been in the middle order after KL Rahul made himself prove as a credible batter who can make a mark. The Perth and Gabba Test say Rahul stood up to the occasion when the team needed the batter the most.  

Also Read: Virat Kohli Gets In The Groove With The Bat With Intense Net Sessions Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

Rohit Sharma Trains Hard In The Nets Before Boxing Day Test Showdown

As the series has reached a crucial point, Team India has started training for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in anticipation of the forthcoming Boxing Day test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A few of the team's best players have started getting ready for the upcoming test match. In preparation for the forthcoming encounter, Virat Kohli has also taken care to improve his abilities. In the training nets, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, was also observed taking some throwdowns. While he was training, he also made some impressive shots.

Rohit Sharma's form has drastically declined since he hasn't performed up to par in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. In the last two games, the Indian captain has not scored. After joining the Indian team for the second test match, Rohit was unable to contribute as a middle-order player. Whether the veteran batter regains his form in the game is still up in the air.

Also Read: 'Hard To Contain Him': Ex-India Coach Heaps Laurels On Travis Head's Impeccable Form In BGT Tests

Updated 21:59 IST, December 21st 2024

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.