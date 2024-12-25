Published 11:24 IST, December 25th 2024
Rohit Sharma to Open With Yashasvi Jaiswal; KL Rahul at 3 - Check India's Predicted Playing XI For Boxing Day Test
We are exactly a night's sleep away from the all-important Boxing Day Test. While Australia have announced their XI, what would be India's side?
We are exactly a night's sleep away from the all-important Boxing Day Test. While Australia have announced their XI, what would be India's side? Will there be changes made to the side from the team that played a few days back in Brisbane? In all probability, there would be changes. Multiple reports claim that after four poor outings, India captain Rohit Sharma would be back to his preferred opening slot and he would be partnered by young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, who plays at No. 3? Shubman Gill has not lived upto the expectations and hence a report claims that there is conundrum over his spot in the side. If that is the case and Gill misses out, in-form KL Rahul slots into at spot. Rahul has been in good touch and has the ability to adapt.
Meanwhile, there is zero doubt over who plays at No. 4. It will be India's premier batter at that position and he would be followed by Rishabh Pant at No. 5. Then at No. 6 and 7, you would see Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy. With no Ravi Ashwin, there is a high possibility that Washington Sundar gets picked, he can also chip in with the bat. And then there would be the three pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.
IND’s Predicted XI For Boxing Day Test
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul/ Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
