Rohit Sharma to Open With Yashasvi Jaiswal; KL Rahul at 3 - Check India's Predicted Playing XI For Boxing Day Test

We are exactly a night's sleep away from the all-important Boxing Day Test. While Australia have announced their XI, what would be India's side? Will there be changes made to the side from the team that played a few days back in Brisbane? In all probability, there would be changes. Multiple reports claim that after four poor outings, India captain Rohit Sharma would be back to his preferred opening slot and he would be partnered by young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, who plays at No. 3? Shubman Gill has not lived upto the expectations and hence a report claims that there is conundrum over his spot in the side. If that is the case and Gill misses out, in-form KL Rahul slots into at spot. Rahul has been in good touch and has the ability to adapt.