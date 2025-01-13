Published 21:47 IST, January 13th 2025
Rohit Sharma To Visit Pakistan Despite Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Played In Hybrid Model? Here's What You Need To Know
It is being speculated that India skipper Rohit Sharma may have to pay a visit to Pakistan, even though the Champions Trophy would be held in hybrid mode.
The Champions Trophy tournament is rapidly approaching, and the participating nations have begun revealing their provisional squads for the marquee ICC tournament. Team India has yet to make the squad public, and they have been taking their time to announce the provisional squad. The tournament is being hosted in Pakistan, and as a part of the hybrid mode, Team India's matches will be held in Dubai, UAE. However, before the tournament officially commences, there is a chance that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma could visit the host nation for a specific purpose.
Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Speculated To Visit Pakistan For A Special Reason
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma may have to travel to Pakistan ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Notably, Team India need not travel to the host nation for the tournament, as it will be held under the hybrid model. But the Indian skipper would have to head across the border to fulfil the duties of a skipper. Speculations are being made that Rohit may have to head to Pakistan for an ICC-organized event, which would feature all the skippers of the participating nations.
The ICC usually organizes an event featuring all the skippers of the participating nations. The event consists of a photo shoot with the championship title featuring all the skippers, which leads to a press conference with them. All the skippers are expected to be a part of it, and Rohit is also expected to head there for the same. However, Republic World isn't confirming Rohit Sharma's travel to Pakistan, as an official call is yet to be made by the ICC.
Team India All Set For Action, Gear Up For Champions Trophy 2025
The Champions Trophy will be an exciting event, considering the fat that top eight cricketing nations will be a part of the coveted tournament. The Champions Trophy is making a grand return, and Team India will be eager to establish their dominance over other participating nations.
Before the marquee ICC tournament takes place, Team India will engage in bilateral ODI series against England. The series would serve the Men in Blue some practice as they would gear up for the ultimate competition. On February 20, Team India will play Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opening match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
