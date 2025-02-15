Rohit Sharma Will Not Lead Team India in Tests Anymore, Jasprit Bumrah to Take Over as Captain - REPORT

Amid much speculation over Rohit Sharma 's future, it seems he has already played his last Test match. As per a report in the PTI, Rohit will not be picked in Tests anymore and that decision has apparently been conveyed to him. In fact, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was not picked for the upcoming Champions Trophy because the management is looking at him to take over from Rohit. With Bumrah's report reading okay, the bowler was not in the groove and with one week left for the mega event, the pacer was not risked.

‘Lead India in England’ - PTI

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time. Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again,” PTI wrote.

BUMRAH AS TEAM INDIA TEST CAPTAIN

The pacer will not be new to the role, he has led the side in Tests in the past in the absence of Rohit. Bumrah has led India in three Tests so far. He was in charge of the side during the fifth and final Test against England in 2022. India lost that game in Birmingham. His next chance came during the opening Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth in 2024. There he single-handedly led India to victory and helped the side take a crucial 1-0 lead.