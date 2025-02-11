'End That Wait': SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Picks South Africa As CT 2025 Winners With Jaw-Dropping Remark

Champions Trophy 2025: Once labelled as 'Chokers', South Africa have scaled great heights across all formats of the sport. The Proteas qualified for the women's and men's T20 World Cup finals, ending their knockout jinx. South Africa also came out of nowhere to qualify for the World Test Championship finals, a spot that was believed to be India's. The Proteas will lock horns with the mighty Aussies in the WTC Finals that will be played in Lord's in June this year.

But much ahead of the WTC 2025 finals, the Proteas will play in the Champions Trophy. They've had a major setback with Anrich Nortje being ruled out of the marquee tournament, but they still have a very decent team in place which can be a big factor in them winning the Champions Trophy.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith Backs South Africa

Former captain Graeme Smith is optimistic that South Africa will end its prolonged wait for an ICC trophy this year, long before they host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027. With the eight-team Champions Trophy beginning on February 19 and World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled for June this year, Smith believes South Africa is on the brink of breaking their ICC trophy drought.

"Hopefully, we will end that wait much before the 2027 World Cup, with the Champions Trophy and WTC final coming up but if South Africa could win a WC trophy in front of a home crowd, it would be amazing," Smith, who serves as SA20 commissioner, told PTI Bhasha.

Smith Hits Out At South Africa's Critics

Many believe South Africa had an easier run to the 2024 T20 World Cup finals, having beaten teams such as India, West Indies, Bangladesh , Sri Lanka and Pakistan . However, Smith, who boasts 9,265 runs in 117 Tests and 6,986 runs in 197 ODIs, dismissed the claims.

"There is no smooth journey in cricket today. You have got to do what you got to do. Right in the beginning, everyone knew who they were playing and who they were not playing.

"South Africa has won 7 test matches in a row to qualify. Everyone should look into the Test ecosystem, how it works as you play what you have been told to play in that cycle." On the ongoing "country vs club" debate, Smith acknowledged the rise of T20 cricket but stressed the importance of creating a sustainable model where all member boards collaborate.