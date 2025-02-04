Published 11:55 IST, February 4th 2025
SA20 Playoffs: All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Schedule, Squads , Live Streaming Details And Much More
The SA20 playoffs are all set to start on February 4, 2025. MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings are the last four teams
SA20 Playoffs: After thirty high-octane matches and some great all-round performances, the SA20 is nearing its business end. MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings are the last four teams standing and they will have the best shot at winning the premier T20 tournament. Before the league heads towards it business end, here is everything you need to know about the SA20 Playoffs.
Playoffs Schedule For SA20
- Qualifier 1: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals to be played on February 4 at the St George's Park, Gqeberh
- Eliminator: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings to be played on February 5 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion
- Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 to be played on February 6 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 to be played on February 8 at the The Wanderers, Johannesburg
Squads For the SA20 Playoffs
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Hain, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Dayyaan Galiem, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter
MI Cape Town: Sediqullah Atal, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram(c), Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin(w), George Linde, Dewald Brevis, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus, Matthew Potts, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer, Zak Crawley, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe, Okuhle Cele, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka
Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jonny Bairstow, Evan Jones, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana, Doug Bracewell, Dane Paterson, Tshepo Moreki, JP King
SA20 Broadcast and LIVE Streaming Details
The playoffs of the SA20 will have a 9 PM IST start. The matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Sports18 2 channels on TV and they can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
