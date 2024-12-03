Sachin Tendulkar meets seriously ill Vinod Kambli; What happens next will shock you - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, two childhood friends and former cricket stars, recently reunited at the unveiling of their coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial in Mumbai. The meeting was an emotional one, with Kambli, who has been dealing with health issues, unable to stand up and hug Tendulkar properly. However, the two friends were able to share a warm moment, with Tendulkar smiling and reassuring everyone that everything was fine.

Sachin Tendulkar's reunion with Vinod Kambli

This reunion has sparked a lot of interest and concern among fans, especially since Vinod Kambli has been dealing with health issues in recent years. In 2013, he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty, and in 2024, a video surfaced showing him struggling to walk.

Vinod Kambli has had a tumultuous career and personal life, with highs and lows in his cricketing career and struggles with health and personal issues. However, his friendship with Sachin Tendulkar has endured, and their recent reunion is a testament to the strong bond they share.

Ramakant Achrekar's memorial unveiled

The memorial unveiling was a significant event, as it honored the legacy of Ramakant Achrekar, who played a crucial role in shaping the careers of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. The event was attended by Tendulkar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other dignitaries, and marked a special moment for the two friends to reunite and pay tribute to their coach.

Ahead of the unveiling, Sachin Tendulkar posted a message on X which said, "Today is a very special day as we pay tribute to someone who gave so much to cricket and my life. I would be extremely happy if you join me as we unveil Achrekar Sir’s memorial on his birth anniversary and honour his incredible legacy."