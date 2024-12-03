Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:30 IST, December 3rd 2024

Sachin Tendulkar meets seriously ill Vinod Kambli; What happens next will shock you - WATCH

This reunion has sparked a lot of interest and concern among fans, especially since Vinod Kambli has been dealing with health issues in recent years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli | Image: x.com/ANI

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, two childhood friends and former cricket stars, recently reunited at the unveiling of their coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial in Mumbai. The meeting was an emotional one, with Kambli, who has been dealing with health issues, unable to stand up and hug Tendulkar properly. However, the two friends were able to share a warm moment, with Tendulkar smiling and reassuring everyone that everything was fine.

Sachin Tendulkar's reunion with Vinod Kambli

This reunion has sparked a lot of interest and concern among fans, especially since Vinod Kambli has been dealing with health issues in recent years. In 2013, he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty, and in 2024, a video surfaced showing him struggling to walk.

Vinod Kambli has had a tumultuous career and personal life, with highs and lows in his cricketing career and struggles with health and personal issues. However, his friendship with Sachin Tendulkar has endured, and their recent reunion is a testament to the strong bond they share.

Ramakant Achrekar's memorial unveiled

The memorial unveiling was a significant event, as it honored the legacy of Ramakant Achrekar, who played a crucial role in shaping the careers of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. The event was attended by Tendulkar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other dignitaries, and marked a special moment for the two friends to reunite and pay tribute to their coach.

Ahead of the unveiling, Sachin Tendulkar posted a message on X which said, "Today is a very special day as we pay tribute to someone who gave so much to cricket and my life. I would be extremely happy if you join me as we unveil Achrekar Sir’s memorial on his birth anniversary and honour his incredible legacy."

Also Read: 'Risk For Reward': Struggling Aussies Get Vital Advice From Adam Gilchrist Before Pink Ball Showdown


 

Updated 21:30 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.