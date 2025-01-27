Sajid Khan Gets HUMBLED By Jomel Warrican; WI Star Mimics Joh Cena's Trademark Celebration Back To PAK Star | WATCH

West Indies made history after they defeated Pakistan at their home after a long wait of 34 years. Pakistan looked relieved after picking up a win in the first match and looked poised to win the other one. But the Windies were determined to pick up a win and level the series. PAK looked in deep trouble after their batters failed to fight back while WI seized the moment. A bit of spice was also observed during the match when Jomel Warrican rubbed salt into the wounds of PAK star Sajid Khan after the WI star dismissed him during the match-up.

Jomel Warrican Exacts Revenge From Sajid Khan During 2nd Test Match

West Indies' Jomel Warrican successfully tamed down Pakistan in the second test match, and the cricketer exacted revenge from off-spinner Sajid Khan during the match. The PAK bowler got under the skin of Jomel after he pulled off a successful delivery to dismiss him from the play. Following the dismissal, Khan pulled off the signature 'You Can't See Me' celebration, which was made famous by legendary WWE superstar John Cena, as a send-off gesture.

Jomel Warrican wasn't going to get that slip that through so easily. As the Windies star took the final wicket of the play and dismissed Sajid Khan, he mirrored the same John Cena gesture back to the PAK bowler, who was dismissed at just seven runs, and successfully took his revenge. Warrican squares account with Sajid and gave West Indies a historic win while in Pakistan.

Pakistan Handed Heavy Defeat By West Indies, Level Series