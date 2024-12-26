'Will Look Silly If I Do Get Out': Sam Konstas Opens Up On His Mindset Following Battle With Jasprit Bumrah

Sam Konstas had a debut to remember as he had an eventful first day at the first day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Konstas' debut will be remembered for two things- how the youngster took on the World's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah and the 19 year old's altercation with Virat Kohli . Sam Konstas made a quickfire 60 off 65 balls in the first innings of the fourth test and what caught most people's eye was how the young debutant took on Jasprit Bumrah. Konstas also smashed Bumrah for 18 runs in an over.

Following the end of the first day, Konstas opened up on his mindset as he took on Jasprit Bumrah on his debut.

Konstas Opens Up On Battle With Jasprit Bumrah

"I reckon maybe 20-30 years ago, people were probably saying defend a lot, just about all day but I think for new generation, there are new shots," Konstas said after a 65-ball 60, that included a couple of audacious sixes in the peerless Jasprit Bumrah's first spell.

"It's exciting for me obviously, I like doing that, putting pressure back on the bowlers and hopefully it pays off in the next innings," not for once he sounded arrogant but the confidence was quite stunning to observe.

The baby-faced player also had a brief but not-so-friendly chat with one of his childhood heroes and a giant of the game, Virat Kohli. But what stood out was the kind of brazenness he displayed in handling Bumrah that very few have dared to in the last six-seven years.

"Yeah, definitely premeditated especially with the pace but just trying to keep my head still and just watch it as hard on my back. But yeah, got a few away today and changed the field, which was good, and then trying to bolster my zones," Konstas explained.

But there is method to the madness, he insisted, and was quite dismissive of the fear of failure.

"I think it probably will look silly if I do get out, but I worked pretty hard on that shot and I feel like it's probably a safe shot for me really," he said of his hits against Bumrah.

"But I think that's the beauty about being young. It may be a bit naive, but I'm just trying to put pressure back on the bowlers, the best way I think is and yeah, good to get a few runs today," he added.

Despite his confidence, Konstas is also respectful of what a bowler of Bumrah's calibre is capable of doing.

Sam Konstas Says He Enjoyed Contest With Bumrah

"He's a legend of the game obviously. So I was trying to put a bit of pressure on him and it paid off today. I think I am always challenging myself, trying to bring the best out of me," said Konstas, who has learnt his cricket under former Bangladesh first-class player Tahmid Islam.

'Was lucky early on' Konstas accepted that he was lucky when Bumrah beat his bat four times in the very first over.

"I think, just getting used to the wicket, first time facing Bumrah, getting used to his action. He beat my bat quite a few times and I was lucky enough to get a few away but it was a great contest," he said.

Nonetheless, taking risks is his style of play and it wouldn't change, he insisted.

"Pat Cummins was being really good to me, just saying, be myself and I'm here for a reason because I'm scoring runs. So I felt that was the right moment today to do it and yeah, it paid off. I'll always be Sam," he said.

After being presented with the Test cap by former skipper Mark Taylor, with his brothers and parents in attendance, Konstas literally sprinted out in the middle, eager to get on with the game.

He requested senior partner Usman Khawaja to allow him first strike against Bumrah.

"...that's a part of my routine. I always like to go out first, assert my dominance in a way and try to own the crease. But yeah, I told Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) straightaway, I'm going to go out first, and I'm going to go for the win.

"...he's so good to bat with, very calm and relaxed and just someone to trust my instincts and back my game," he heaped praise on his senior partner who also got a half century as Australia raced to 311/6 on day one.

But no matter his confidence, watching the nearly packed MCG and a choc-a-bloc Aussie dug-out made everything surreal for the youngster.

"I feel like the boys welcomed me. So just playing with that freedom and backing myself and lucky to get a few runs today, obviously a bit disappointed with the way I got out," he said.