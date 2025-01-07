Sam Konstas Owns Up to His 'Fault' On Provoking Jasprit Bumrah During India vs Australia Sydney Test

Australia showcased utter dominance against India when the test cricket powerhouses locked horns against each other while down under. While the Men in Blue swept the Perth Test, the Aussies retaliated strongly and scalped wins out of India's hands in the remaining set of matches. The Border Gavaskar Trophy series had a multitude of moments, and tempers especially flared when Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas engaged in a heated conversation. The young batter has opened up about the moment and admits that he was at fault for what had happened.

Sam Konstas Concedes Mistake After Heated Exchange with Jasprit Bumrah During Test Series

Australia's debutant batter Sam Konstas opened up on the spat he had with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the Sydney Test. The 19-year-old Aussie had a heated moment with the pace spearhead. It happened after the India star got frustrated as Usman Khawaja stopped him midway as he was not ready to face the ball. It was a rare instance to witness Bumrah becoming agitated during matches. Konstas accepted he was at fault for what happened before Khawaja was dismissed. However, the young batter admitted he didn't get too fazed, and that Khawaja was trying to waste some time.

"Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team,” Sam Konstas said while speaking to Triple M.

Umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat gestures Sam Konstas exchanges words with to Jasprit Bumrah during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

