Sam Konstas Owns Up to His 'Fault' On Provoking Jasprit Bumrah During India vs Australia Sydney Test
Australia batter Sam Konstas admits his fault during his heated exchange with India's Jasprit Bumrah during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.
Australia showcased utter dominance against India when the test cricket powerhouses locked horns against each other while down under. While the Men in Blue swept the Perth Test, the Aussies retaliated strongly and scalped wins out of India's hands in the remaining set of matches. The Border Gavaskar Trophy series had a multitude of moments, and tempers especially flared when Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas engaged in a heated conversation. The young batter has opened up about the moment and admits that he was at fault for what had happened.
Sam Konstas Concedes Mistake After Heated Exchange with Jasprit Bumrah During Test Series
Australia's debutant batter Sam Konstas opened up on the spat he had with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the Sydney Test. The 19-year-old Aussie had a heated moment with the pace spearhead. It happened after the India star got frustrated as Usman Khawaja stopped him midway as he was not ready to face the ball. It was a rare instance to witness Bumrah becoming agitated during matches. Konstas accepted he was at fault for what happened before Khawaja was dismissed. However, the young batter admitted he didn't get too fazed, and that Khawaja was trying to waste some time.
"Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team,” Sam Konstas said while speaking to Triple M.
Australia Secure Spot In The World Test Championship Final, To Face South Africa
Australia successfully ended their long wait to bring the Border Gavaskar Trophy back. After a decade-long wait, the Pat Cummins-led side defeated Team India by 1-3 to defeat the defending champions. The win has also assured Australia's place in the final of the World Test Championship, where the defending champions will face off against South Africa at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. While the Aussies are yet to play two more test matches, their position has become stronger after defeating India by a huge margin. The Aussies will face Sri Lanka at the last stop in the ongoing WTC Cycle.
