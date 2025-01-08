'It Was Quite Surreal': Sam Konstas Reveals Virat Kohli's Special Message For Him, Aussie Youngster Admits Being Star-Struck

The recently concluded edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was absolute cinema peppered with high drama. In the midst of it all was 19-year-old Australian youngster Sam Konstas who did not hold himself back and played with all the intent. Konstas in many ways tried different tactics with the Indian players and on most of the occasions got under the skin of different Indian players. But it was was verbal duel with two Indian stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli that grabbed a lot of attention. Kohli shoulder-nudging Konstas became a pivotal moment in the series and it will be spoken about for a very long time to come.]

Konstas Reveals Virat Kohli's Message To Him Before Sri Lanka Series

Sam Konstas has had a memorable first assignment with Australia. The youngster showed a lot of promise, not only with the bat in his hands but also with his attitude. Virat Kohli was handed over one demerit point and was fined 20% of his match fees for shoulder-nudging the Australian youngster. The Aussie youngster, while speaking to Code Sports Australia has now revealed how much he admires the former India captain.]

'I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it’s obviously a huge honour playing against him. When I did verse him, I was like, ‘wow, Virat Kohli is batting.’ He just had that presence about him, all the Indian crowd getting amongst it. Chanting his name. It was quite surreal. He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I’m in. My whole family loves Virat. I’ve idolised him from a young age and he’s a legend of the game', said Konstas.

