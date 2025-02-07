'There Is Some Connection': Sanjay Manjrekar Cites Shreyas Iyer As Prime Example To Highlight Domestic Cricket's Importance

Arriving at the VCA Stadium in top form, Shreyas Iyer batted with Shubman Gill and helped Team India win, displaying maturity and smartness. After being unceremoniously ignored for a long time, Iyer successfully returned to Team India in ODIs and made a sound statement with the bat. Iyer entered as a replacement for Virat Kohli, and his supreme batting aided Team India in reaching the target with ease. Sanjay Manjrekar has attributed Iyer's strong comeback to his participation in domestic cricket.

Shreyas Iyer Success Shown As An Example To Play Domestic Cricket

After witnessing Shreyas Iyer's spectacular innings, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has offered his praise for the India batter and presented him as an example as he prioritized domestic cricket to get his form and groove back. He believes that Iyer's in-form batting had a deep connection with his participation in the domestic circuit.

"The way he batted today, just the technique and the ball hitting that was happening, it was very very compact, and a very good innings like a well-oiled machinery. If domestic cricket has helped him to just get into the groove, then all the arguments that we are hearing about the big names not playing domestic cricket, here's an example. Because Shreyas Iyer, the way he played, I'm sure there is some connection with him playing those domestic matches," Sanjay Manjrekar said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

Iyer Attributes Recent Performance Boost To Domestic Outings

Shreyas Iyer, who was infamously condemned for prioritising the IPL, attributed his current form and wellness to his experience in domestic cricket over the past year and more.

"To be honest, I played throughout the domestic season, it taught me a lot and gave me a decent idea about how to approach my innings, the attitude I have to keep and it's just the mindset that I've improved over a period of time. Also, from the skills point of view, you need to upgrade yourself, elevate and keep learning every now and then. I think I ticked all the boxes right and also my fitness played an important role," Iyer said after the match.