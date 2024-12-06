'His Adamance To Not...': Manjrekar Flags Kohli's 'Weakness' On His Dismissal During Pink Ball Test

Virat Kohli looked to be in good spirits after he reached Australia and did wonders in the opening Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. At the Perth Test, Kohli made a mark and slammed a ton against the Aussies in the second innings. Kohli's significant comeback in form gave Indian fans new hope for the Adelaide Test, which is a day-night match. However, Virat failed to stand up to expectations after making a sound comeback as he fell flat in the first innings of the Adelaide Test. Sanjay Manjrekar called out the batter's adamance as the reason for his dismissal.

Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out Virat Kohli's Weak Link During Adelaide Pink Ball Test

Virat Kohli made an early exit from the play after he edged a delivery off Mitchell Starc towards the outside off and at the third slip, where Smith stood guard as he made the catch. Sanjay Manjrekar called out one of Virat Kohli's key weaknesses during the game. According to the former Indian cricket player, Kohli should figure out how to address his profound weakness on the outside off.

“One important reason why Virat’s average has slipped to 48 now, is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially his adamance to not try another way to tackle it,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Kohli, Rohit Falter But Nitish Reddy Stands Out As India Fall At 150

As the other Indian batters struggled, Nitish Reddy was one of the few cricketers who managed to withstand the Australian bowling attack for a considerable amount of time. Superstars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal of Team India were unable to live up to the hype, and Mitchell Starc of Australia claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in India's opening innings. But Reddy's strategy drove India to 180 all out on the first day of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.