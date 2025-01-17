'Will Be Difficult To Consider Him': Samson Puts A Wedge In His Rise In Team India With VHT Absence, CT Prospects Uncertain

Sanju Samson has been in blazing form in T20Is as the star wicketkeeper-batter displayed his prowess against the opposition. Samson got his chance to represent Team India in the game's shortest format and did not disappoint. His performance spoke for itself, which made him a top contender for the stumper position in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, his prospects for CT 2025 have hit a roadblock after he remained absent from the Vijay Hazare Trophy Tournament, and the cricket board is seeking answers over his absence.

Sanju Samson Called Out After Missing VHT, Then Vacationing In Dubai

After Sanju Samson remained absent from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, top BCCI officials have expressed their disappointment over the wicketkeeper-batter's decision to overlook domestic tournaments. The selectors are seeking a valid reason for Samson's absence from the tournament, as he did not give any and was seen spending time in Dubai. He also cited Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's example, who missed out on their central contracts after missing out on domestic tournaments despite being available for them.

"The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission. Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai," sources said as quoted by TOI.

India's Sanju Samson celebrates during the 3rd T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad | Image: AP Photo

Selectors Seek Valid Reasons From Samson Over His VHT Absence, CT Prospects In Limbo

Additionally, reports also stated that the move has possibly driven a wedge in Sanju Samson's path to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he was being considered as a legitimate consideration alongside options like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel.