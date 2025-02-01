SCARED Moin Khan Asks Pakistan Players Not to be Friendly With Rohit Sharma-Led Team India During ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan had a word of caution for the players. The former cricketer urged the Pakistan cricketers not to get too friendly with their Indian counterparts. Moin expressed his surprise over how India-Pakistan matches are these days where according to him players get too friendly on-the-field. For the unversed, India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai.

‘As Indian players come into the crease, our players check their bats’

"I just don’t get it when I watch Pakistan and India matches these days, as Indian players come into the crease, our players check their bats, pat them, and have friendly talks,” said Moin Khan.

Pakistan have announced their squad for the ICC tournament that will be making a comeback after more than seven years. Pakistan has been under a lot of fire lately following India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the tournament and thus India's matches will be played in Dubai. Following this, Pakistan came under scrutiny for the sorry state of their stadiums.

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim