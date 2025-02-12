Shikhar Dhawan Joins Forces With Four Cricketing Icons As Event Ambassador For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy: Former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been officially named as a part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the event ambassador. He would be a part of a four-people team which would feature Dhawan among other legendary cricketers, who would represent a participating nation. Dhawan has expressed his delight in being a part of the marquee ICC tournament in some capacity.

Shikhar Dhawan Named As Ambassadow For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

For Team India, Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy. With 701 runs in two editions of the marquee tournament, Dhawan possesses the record for the highest tons in the tournament and was named the 'Player of the Tournament' in 2013. He also won two consecutive Golden Bats, an award which is presented to the tournament's highest run-getter. Dhawan has stated how happy he is to be involved in the prestigious ICC tournament once again.

“It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour. It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle. It's a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved.

Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session on the eve of the 2nd ODI Cricket Match between India and South Africa at JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi | Image: ANI Photo

"Some of my most cherished cricketing memories come from playing in the Champions Trophy. In the coming weeks, we'll see the world's best teams pouring their heart and soul into every match, with everything they've worked for on the line," Dhawan said in an ICC release.

Who Are The Other Names Announced As Ambassadors?

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, four other legendary cricketers have been named as the event ambassadors for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and legendary New Zealand pacer Tim Southee have also been brought in by the ICC in a similar role.