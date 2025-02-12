Shikhar Dhawan Settles Captaincy Debate, Shares Biggest Difference Between Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni's Leadership

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli led India through some golden periods in the history of Indian cricket. Dhoni is India's most successful captain with three ICC titles but Virat failed to win any silverware for the Indian team.

India ended their long ICC title drought with a T20 World Cup title last year when the Rohit Sharma -led Men In Blue defeated South Africa in the final. India will have another chance to add to their trophy cabinet when they take part in the ICC Champions Trophy which will start from February 19.

Shikhar Dhawan Highlights MS Dhoni's Leadership Skills

Shikhar Dhawan pointed out the difference between Virat Kohli's and MS Dhoni's leadership styles. The former Indian opener made his debut under Dhoni and went on to play a pivotal role under Virat's captaincy in all three formats.

During an interaction with ANI, Dhawan stressed Dhoni's calm and cool nature which makes him special.

'All of them have their own characters and nature. Dhoni is very relaxed. He doesn't talk much. He talks during the meeting. Even before the match, every captain talks. He is very relaxed. Even after the match, he doesn't talk much. So Dhoni bhai's presence was very strong, and of course, when I played under him, he had already become an experienced captain and had achieved so much already. He knew in and out about how a team is run and how a player is prepared.'

Dhoni remains a cult figure in the history of Indian cricket and under his guidance, India won 178 matches, lost 120 and drew 15 matches.

Dhawan further added, 'No, Dhoni bhai has never... I have never seen him shout. That was his strength. That's what he brings to the table. He is absolutely amazing. But when you look at his eyes, you get scared.'

Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Captaincy

After Dhoni, the mantle was handed to Virat who introduced a fearless brand of cricket. Virat's aggression and energy on the field proved to be the bedrock of his success as a leader.

Dhawan opened up on Virat's leadership as he insisted the 36-year-old brought in a new culture to the Indian dressing room.