SL vs AUS Test Series: Steve Smith Leaves Ricky Ponting Behind In Unique List, Scripts Historic Feat In Galle

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia are locking horns with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. Australia have already sealed a place in the World Test Championship 2025 finals. Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series and they are in no position to lose it. The Aussies will play against South Africa in June later this year in the WTC Finals. Steve Smith is leading the Australian side as Pat Cummins is down with an injury and is all set to miss the Champions Trophy.

Steve Smith Goes Past Ricky Ponting

Image: AP

Australian captain Steve Smith continues to create new records, not only with the bat but on the field too. Steve Smith ended up taking few catches on the first day of the second Test match of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series. Smith grabbed a couple of catches of Kamindu Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya's bat which took his total tally of catches in Test matches to 197 and it is the most by any Australian player. Smith also went past former skipper Ricky Ponting's tally of 196 catches. Smith is also the third highest run-getter of the Australia vs Sri Lanka series with 164 runs from two Test matches.

List Of Most Catches In Men's Tests

210: Rahul Dravid (India) in 164 matches

Rahul Dravid (India) in 164 matches 207: Joe Root (England) in 152 matches

Joe Root (England) in 152 matches 205: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 149 matches

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 149 matches 200: Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches 197: Steve Smith (Australia) in 116* matches

Steve Smith (Australia) in 116* matches 196: Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 1168 matches

Australia's Dominating Run Continues

Image: AP

