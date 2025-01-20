Special Privilege Keeps Team India Star Away From Ranji Trophy Duties As Stumper Set To Miss Domestic Matches

The remaining phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament is expected to feature top superstars from the Indian Cricket Team. As the Men in Blue come off from the BGT Tests, calls have been made for them to return to the basics after they direly struggled against Australia in the series. While several superstars are set for a return, a star cricketer will not be a part of it's domestic side as he is off for a special duty.

Top KSCA Star To Not Feature In Ranji Trophy, Set For Special Duty With Team India

Since wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England, he will miss out on Kerala's sixth-round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. The match starts on January 23, 2025.

Samson will also miss the last Group C game against Bihar, which begins on January 30, unless he is released from the India squad. The 30-year-old could, however, play for Kerala in the knockout stage because the state team is currently 18 points behind leaders Haryana (20 points) in second place in the group.

Image: AP Photo

Kerala Squad For The Ranji Trophy Tournament: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan S Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, NP Basil, NM Sharafuddeen, EM Sreehari.

BCCI's Mandate Allows Star Power To Feature In Doemstic Cricket

The strict mandate by the BCCI prompted India captain Rohit Sharma to confirm his availability for Mumbai's home match against Jammu and Kashmir. He made the announcement following the announcement of Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy on Saturday. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja are among the other Indian stars who will play for their respective teams in the upcoming Ranji Trophy round. Even Virat Kohli has notified the DDCA regarding his availability for Delhi's final league-stage match against the Railways in the Ranji Trophy, as per reports.

The struggling India stars would be eager to be among the runs going into the ICC Champions Trophy next month. India's next test match is against England in June. Before that, the Men in Blue would lock horns against the Three Lions in a white-ball series, and the rubber will culminate on February 2 in Mumbai.