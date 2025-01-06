'I Got Chainsawed': Steve Smith Speaks Out After Falling Of Historic Milestone By One Run During Sydney Test

The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy series saw Steve Smith rise to the occasion. As a part of the Fab Four of Test Cricket, Smith put up an impressive display against Team India as Australia secured the BGT Title after a decade. Smith was all set to make history in the Sydney Test, but he fell short of just one run before being dismissed by India's Prasidh Krishna. After Australia's win, Smith expressed his thoughts on missing out on just one run to make history.

Steve Smith's Reaction After Missing Landmark Feat By Just One Run

India's Prasidh Krishna was the thorn in Steve Smith's path, which punctured the Australia batter's hopes of reaching 10000 Test runs. Smith moved down the pitch in the second innings after Prasidh Krishna's delivery rose sharply from short of a length, but he was dismissed on 9999 Test runs after the Aussie batter fended it off into the gully. After the Sydney Test, Smith reacted over his dismissal and missing out on the 10k Test run feat.

"I got chainsawed, didn't I! Pretty nasty delivery actually; back of a length, I thought 'Oh, there's one to punch through point' and it just took off. It wasn't to be (reaching 10k Test runs), but that's alright we got the result we were after.

Steve Smith walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the third day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

"Absolutely (toughest SCG pitch I've played on). By a mile. It was two-paced, up and down, seaming all over the place, swinging. I've never played on a wicket like that at the SCG before. It was incredibly difficult to bat," the former Australian captain said while speaking to Triple M.

Steve Smith's Run In The Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

Steve Smith had a rollercoaster of a ride in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Throughout the series Down Under, the former Australia skipper notched up two tons in the Test series, but he failed to sign off from the series on a high after he managed to score just 33 and four in both of Australia's innings.

"I love the game, it's been a fun series, India are an unbelievable team. There's been some great challenges, Bumrah in particular. It's been great fun and fortunate to get the result in the end," Smith added.