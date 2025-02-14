Updated 20:20 IST, February 14th 2025
'Still Can’t Believe How MS Dhoni Predicted': R Ashwin Decodes ex-CSK Skipper's Masterclass Which Led India To 2013 CT Title
The ICC Champions Trophy is knocking on the door. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is hovering on the horizon. The marquee ICC event is returning after an eight-year hiatus and eight teams will be battling for that coveted title.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian Cricket Team once again in an ICC tournament and the 'Men In Blue' are tipped to be one of the favourites for the title as things stand. India last lifted the Champions Trophy back in 2013 when they defeated England in the final.
Rain curtailed the game to 20 overs each and riding on Virat's valiant 34-ball 43 India posted 129 runs in the first innings. Very few people went on to bet big on the visitors but it was MS Dhoni 's leadership skills which ensured India ended the game as the winners and the Indian captain added a third trophy to his cabinet.
R Ashwin Revealed MS Dhoni Masterclass In 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Final
Ravichandran Ashwin revealed Dhoni gave him tips to get rid of Jonathan Trott and his insight was on point as England batter was dismissed in the same manner the former CSK skipper had predicted. On JioHotstar's 'Unbeaten: Dhoni's Dynamites' show the former Indian spinner revealed, 'I still remember Mahi bhai came up to me and said, ‘Don’t bowl over the stumps to Trott; bowl from around the wicket. He’ll try to play on the leg side, and if the ball spins, he’ll get stumped.’ I still can’t believe how he predicted that.'
India To Start Champions Trophy Campaign On February 20
India will start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the grand clash against Pakistan. BCCI made some changes to the provisional squad as Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal made way for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Following India's success in the T20 World Cup 2024, expectations will be at their peak and it remains to be seen how they come up with a plan to derail other team's plans in the ICC Champions Trophy.
