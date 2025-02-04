'This Talk Wouldn't Have Happened': Shubman Gill Defends India's BGT Outing, Says Unfair To Judge The Team Harshly

Team India's performance at the Border Gavaskar Trophy series provoked harsh criticism from the fans and pundits. The Rohit Sharma -led side failed to flourish with the bat as the Aussie bowling attack exposed their shortcomings and made use of it. But Shubman Gill has backed his side and countered by saying that one poor performance cannot determine the entire team's form.

Shubman Gill Backs India's BGT Defeat, Says Unjust To Criticize Tam After One Bad Series

Team India opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill defended his team's performance in the Test rubber defeat in Australia, claiming that a single bad series does not define a team and that it is unjust to criticize a team after a few bad performances. He also opened up on the team not having Jasprit Bumrah on the last day of play, as he could have helped India draw the series.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments. Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still, we played some good cricket. We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day and we would have won the match and the series would have been a draw and this talk wouldn't have happened.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul bump fists during the 1st day of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"One match and one day doesn't define us, we won there twice before and earlier won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind," Shubman Gill said while speaking to the reporters here ahead of the first ODI against England.

Shubman Gill Reminds Everyone Of Rohit Sharma's Abilities In White-Ball Cricket

Shubman Gill also supported under-fire Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that he has been a game-changer for Team India in the ODI World Cup . The Indian vice-captain was quick to highlight the skipper's sensational form in white-ball cricket.

"The way Rohit bhai has been batting in the ODIs in the past one year and a half, it's been really game-changing for us. Taking the momentum right through from the start and taking the game away form ball one and it makes the job of the non-striker and the batsmen coming in a bit easier and I think it has helped our team a lot," Gill added.