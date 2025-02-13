Search icon
  'This Is Not School Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At English Batter Following Dismissal During Third IND vs ENG ODI

Published 13:06 IST, February 13th 2025

'This Is Not School Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At English Batter Following Dismissal During Third IND vs ENG ODI

India whitewash England in the ODI series after defeating the visitors by 142 runs in the third ODI.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Sunil Gavaskar | Image: PTI

India secured a huge win against England in the ODI series. After a 4-1 series win in T20Is, India continued their dominance against England in ODIs as they bagged a 142 run win in the 3rd and final ODI match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian side got a big boost from Shubman Gill, who scored 112 off 102 balls to out India on track. The batting side delivered with flair as Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul 's contributions allowed the hosts to score 356.

English Batter Wastes Review During 3rd ODI 

Indian Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar during the third ODI between India and England lashed out at England batter Tom Banton for wasting a review. Tom Banton was playing his first match during England's tour of India and was going well as he had scored 38 off 40 balls. 

Read More: 'Well Deserved': Kohli's SPECIAL Message For RCB Captain Rajat Patidar

He was eventually beaten and caught behind off a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. Tom Banton following this took a review but the review did not go his way and it showed that the ball had hit his bat and the bat had not touched the grounds or his pad. He was given out. 

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Tom Banton For Wasting Review 

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who was on commentary during the third ODI, slammed Tom Banton for wasting a review.  

Read More: HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar Named RCB's New Captain

"Are you serious? Taking a review when you nick the ball, I mean, how can a batter not know that he has nicked the ball and particularly the batter not hit the bat or the ground? This is international cricket. This is not school cricket. You might sometimes not know, but this is international cricket. It makes less sense because he went over to the non-striker to consult," said Sunil Gavaskar as he went off on Tom Banton regarding the review.

 

 

Updated 13:06 IST, February 13th 2025

