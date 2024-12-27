'Kohli Is Such A Fantastic Runner': Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Heartbreaking Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out On Day 2 Of MCG Test

The Indian batting contingent looked really set and steady as they began their chase of the 474 runs put up by Australia on the board during the first innings of the fourth test that is taking place at the MCG. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli both looked steady going in their chase when a massive blunder on the crease led to Yashasvi Jaiswal getting run out and Virat Kohli losing his focus following the wicket of Jaiswal.

From there on it was a total collapse of the Indian batting.

Sunil Gavaskar Gives Opinion On Jaiswal-Kohli Run-Out

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Justin Langer on Friday said Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal could have avoided attempting the "risky" single that led to the latter's run-out, giving Australia a potentially decisive breakthrough in the fourth Test here.

Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single.

"It would have been a quick run, and somebody like Virat Kohli would definitely have made it. But the thing was, he looked at the fielder. When you look at the fielder, when you turn, you've lost that vital second. Your balance is completely off. And it would have been a tight run," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

‘The Risk Was Not Really Necessary’: Gavaskar On Kohli-Jaiswal Mix Up

Following his statements on the mix up between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, he further added that the risk was not really necessary at that stage of the match.

"I think at that stage, why do you need to take a run that carries an element of risk? You're batting well, runs are coming. At that stage, the risk was not really necessary." Gavaskar, however, added that Kohli could have completed the run if had fully committed himself to it "only because Kohli is such a fantastic runner" between the wickets." The horrible mix-up led to Jaiswal's run out and affected Kohli's concentration, who then fished at a delivery outside off-stump," Sunil Gavskar further added.