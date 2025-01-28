Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer's Approach After Mumbai's Loss, Questions Intent Behind Playing Ranji

Rohit Sharma is going through one of the toughest phases of his career as far as Test cricket in concerned. Sharma who is in the final stages of his career is going through the hard grind to pull things back on track. The 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is something that Rohit Sharma will like to forget as soon as possible. He could not deliver the goods with the bat in his hands and he also became the first Indian captain to be benched mid-series. Iyer on the other hand has had a blow hot and cold kind of a relationship with the BCCI after he was stripped of his central contract last year.

Shreyas Iyer has certainly lost his way in international cricket and doesn't look to be in the selectors' scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned. The former IPL winning KKR skipper is trying to force his way back into the Test Xi, but his performance in the recently culminated Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir game has been far from good.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shreyas Iyer And Rohit Sharma

Domestic cricket juggernauts, the mighty Mumbai succumbed to a five-wicket loss against Jammu & Kashmir in their own backyard. Jammu and Kashmir left a star-studded Mumbai team shell-shocked which had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. Rohit scored just 3 and 28 in the two innings as his batting woes continued. Iyer on the other hand could manage to score only 11 and 17 in the two innings.

Former India captain and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in his column for Sportstar. Gavaskar also questioned Rohit and Shreyas' intent of playing the Ranji Trophy.

'Whether their hearts were in it or they did that only to ensure they were not stripped of their BCCI contracts, like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were, after missing out on the Ranji Trophy games last year, is known only to them. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s participation meant that Ayush Mhatre, who had got a couple of hundreds and some fifties, had to be left out of the Mumbai side', wrote Gavaskar.

Iyer And Rohit To Represent India In Champions Trophy