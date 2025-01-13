‘Will Make a Big Difference’: Sunil Gavaskar Unravels Team India’s Champions Trophy Openers Conundrum

The Champions Trophy is rapidly approaching, and the participating nations have begun revealing their provisional squads for the marquee ICC tournament. Team India has yet to make the squad public, but they have to address some crucial details before revealing the details. One of the biggest chatters would be on the opening duo from the Men in Blue's side, as two huge names have been touted to function alongside Rohit Sharma while opening for Team India. Sunil Gavaskar has offered his take on the ongoing conundrum.

Sunil Gavaskar Solves Team India's Opener Situation For Champions Trophy 2025

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has offered his take on the opening batters enigma for Team India in the Champions Trophy 2025. He believes the selectors should opt for Yashasvi Jaiswal to pair alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, as a right-left combination in the middle could help make a big difference for Team India in the game.

"Who wants to be an Indian selector. For me, the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal because he brings that left-handedness. One of the biggest plusses or minuses, depending on which way you look at it, is the fact that there will be white balls.

"So what is a great delivery for a right-hander becomes a wide down the leg side for a left-hander, which means an extra run and an extra ball. So that left and right-hand combination even in the middle, with Rishabh Pant around, all these things will make a big difference," Gavaskar said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrate their partnership during Day 4 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur | Image: AP Photo

India Seek Extension Over Announcement Of Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

The buzz over the Champions Trophy tournament has intensified after multiple teams have officially announced their squad for the upcoming ICC tournament in Pakistan. Teams like England, Australia, Bangladesh South Africa and more have unveiled their respective squads for the marquee ICC tournament. Only India and Pakistan are yet to announce their teams.