'Needs To Play With Responsibility': Suresh Raina's Bold Counsel To Rishabh Pant As Champions Trophy 2025 Approaches

The BCCI announced the provisional squad for Team India for the Champions Trophy, and Rishabh Pant has been named as a part of the Men in Blue. While KL Rahul is also a part of the franchise, Pant is expected to become the primary wicketkeeper-batter for Team India. The stumper's inclusion is being seen as a vast addition, which could add a boost to Team India. Ahead of the marquee ICC tournament, Suresh Raina has offered some key advice to the swashbuckling stumper.

Suresh Raina Offers Tough Love To Rishabh Pant With CT25 On The Horizon

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has offered his opinion on the inclusion of Rishabh Pant in Team India's Squad for Champions Trophy 2025. Raina believes that has improved a lot in terms of wicket-keeping but needs to be more responsible. He also said that he would have a crucial role if Yashasvi Jaiswal does not make it into the Playing XI.

"He has improved a lot on his wicket-keeping, Rishabh Pant needs to play with more responsibility because this is a 50-over tournament. In the upcoming tournament with England you've got 5 T20Is and 3 One Days, this will be a good opportunity for Rishabh Pant. It depends on how you play, I think if Yashasvi does not play in the top order then Rishabh Pant will have a very important role, he can bat at the fourth position he can also come in to bat before Hardik because if Rishabh goes on to play 40-50 deliveries then he can finish off the game.

India's Rishabh Pant in action during Day 1 of the first Test match against Australia, at Perth Stadium, in Perth | Image: ANI Photo

"He has to tell himself that if I play fifty deliveries, then I can score 80-100 runs, but it is important for him to spend some time. If he makes a mistake, then that's going to cost a lot because he has that talent, he has got that ability, he is going to be the X factor for the Indian team," Raina said during an appearance on the Star Sports Press Room.

Rishabh Pant Announced As New Skipper Of IPL's Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant has been bestowed with the role of the skipper in the IPL as he would succeed KL Rahul as the new captain of the franchise. The franchise owner, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, made the announcement public during an appearance on the Star Sports broadcast alongside the new skipper.