'I Have Not Done Well': Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Reaction To Exclusion From Team India's Champions Trophy Squad

The BCCI has officially announced the provisional 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to happen in February. Team India's squad features the return of Mohammad Shami and the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh. But Suryakumar Yadav, the swashbuckling India star and T20I skipper, could not find a spot in the list. SKY has opened up on his snub from the CT squad and also reflected on his performance in ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav Expresses Concern Over His ODI Performance

In response to his exclusion from the squad, Suryakumar Yadav asked if the selectors' choice had upset him. SKY stated that although he has come to terms with his exclusion from the Champions Trophy team, his inability to perform well in the ODI format still pains him. The India T20I skipper added that the ones chosen for the ICC event deserve to be on the team.

“Why would it hurt? If I do well, I would have been in the Champions Trophy. If I don't do well, it's important to accept that. And at the same time, if you see the (CT) squad, it's looking really good. Whoever is there, they are all good performers. They have done relatively well in that format for India and also playing domestic cricket and I am very happy for them.

"It hurts to think that I have not done well. And if I had done well, I would have stayed there. If I haven't done well, someone who deserves to have done really well deserves to be there,"

India's Suryakumar Yadav in action during the 3rd T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad | Image: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's Performance In ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav's stroke-playing arsenal makes him one of the most devastating T20 cricketers. He has been an effective batsman for Team India, and he currently leads the World Championship-winning side. However, that form has not translated into runs in 50-over cricket, with the middle-order batsman scoring 773 runs in 37 ODIs at an average of 25.76. He is an explosive batsman in T20Is but has yet to make an impact in ODIs.

Suryakumar was left out of Team India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy by the selectors, but he is still in charge of the team that will lock horns against Jos Buttler's England in the five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday. The first T20I will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens.

