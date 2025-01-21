'I’ve Learned A Lot Here': Suryakumar Yadav Reminisces About His Cherished Moments In Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Team India is all set to lock horns, with skipper Suryakumar leading a young and blazing Indian side against Jos Buttler's men in Kolkata. The England tour of India would kick off with the T20I series. As SKY returns to Eden Gardens, he recalls the memories which he has had over the years.

Journey to Nostalgia: Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on Kolkata Memories

As Team India continues to train hard at Eden Gardens, skipper Suryakumar Yadav went down memory lane when he was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He also unveiled his fondness for Bengal's famous 'Misti Doi' as he reflected on the moments back in time.

"It’s a vintage type feeling. It feels good when you come here. I still remember it was 2014 when I came to KKR for the first time. From then to now, obviously, I never thought that I would be leading India after 10–11 years. But today to stand at this ground and think that I’m going to lead the team as it’s also a historic stadium. It’s a great feeling and I’m having fun thinking about it. It has been a beautiful journey. It feels so good to think.

"Whenever I sit in the room, I think that I used to come and play here 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 those four years. It was also a beautiful memory as I’ve learned a lot here. Gauti Bhai (Gautam Gambhir) was the captain at that time. I’ve played under him over here and learned a lot of tricks and trades. So I know this place really well and, very happy to be back here,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a video released by the BCCI on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Suryakumar Set For Huge Challenge Against England In White-Ball Cricket