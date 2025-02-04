T20 World Cup Winning Duo Named In Mumbai's Ranji Squad After Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal Return For National Duty

The Indian Cricket Team recently starred in an explosive T20I series win against England, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his undefeated legacy as the skipper in the limited overs format. India routed England with a 4-1 lead and stood up to the tag as the T20 World Champions. With the series in the rear-view mirror, some Indian cricketers have made themselves for the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Two big names of Team India — Suryakuamr Yadav and Shivam Dube — will be a part of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals leg.

India Skipper & In-Form All-Rounder Named In MCA's Squad For Ranji Trophy

Mumbai's 18-man roster for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match-up against Haryana includes all-rounder Shivam Dube and India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar and Dube played in the India vs England five-match T20I series, which the hosts won 4-1. Both have participated in one match during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy championship defence this season.

SKY was a part of the Mumbai Ranji squad in October when they faced off against Maharashtra , while Dube was included in the match against Jammu & Kashmir, where they lost the match-up. India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were also a part of the team. Mumbai has entered the playoffs race after humiliating Meghalaya by an innings and 456 runs. The 42-time champion Mumbai will travel to Rohtak to play Haryana, who won Group C at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli.

Shiva Dube celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Phil Salt during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP Photo

Suryakumar Yadav's Form Remains A Concerning Factor

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the domestic fold, but his performance has been a cause for concern. As SKY enters the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, the longest format of the game, there are concerns about his plan, given that he has not been impressive with the bat throughout the T20I series. Suryakumar scored 28 runs in total and had the highest score of 14 throughout the T20I series.

However, Dube appeared to be in good form, and his innings in the fourth T20I gave India the series victory. The Indian team benefited from the all-rounder's shot selection and efficient plan to counter the English bowling attack, and he would like to maintain his current level of play in domestic cricket.